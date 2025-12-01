Gospel sensation, Ogunwumiju spices up Christmas with two tracks

By Ayo Onikoyi

Gospel sensation Ife Ogunwumiju is turning up the festive heat with her latest project, “The Gift of Christmas Vol. 9” , set for release on December 1.

The beloved singer is spoiling fans this season with two brand-new tracks crafted to bring joy, rhythm, and deep worship to Christmas celebrations.

Leading the pack is “Pa Rum Pum Pum Pum (Christmas Sound)”, a bright and energetic tune guaranteed to inject fun and festive cheer into playlists everywhere. Packed with vibrant rhythms and a feel-good bounce, the track is poised to become a seasonal favourite.

Balancing the excitement is “IBA (A Pure Worship Offering)”, a soulful worship melody that invites listeners into heartfelt adoration. With its calm, spirit-lifting delivery, the song offers the perfect soundtrack for moments of reflection during the yuletide.

For nine years running, Ogunwumiju has consistently delivered her Gift of Christmas series, earning a loyal following among families, choirs, and gospel music lovers. From her early days in church choirs to her full transition into gospel music in 2022, she has become known for her dedication to creating songs that uplift and inspire.

Her discography also includes HYMNS Vol. 0, HYMNS Vol. 1, and several hit singles that showcase her depth as a contemporary gospel artiste.

Speaking on the new release, Ogunwumiju says the project was inspired by joy, gratitude, and a desire to bless homes with music that carries the true spirit of Christmas. With this double release, she is once again setting the tone for a warm and melodious festive season.

She added that the new songs will be available across all digital platforms after the release of the songs.