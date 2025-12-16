Go hard after terrorism financiers, Ogun students charge Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By James Ogunnaike

Students in Ogun State under the umbrella of the National Association of Ogun Students (NAOSS) have charged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to go hard and be more decisive in dealing with identified sponsors and financiers of terrorism in Nigeria.

NAOSS acknowledged the incumbent administration’s intense efforts in combating terrorism, insurgency, banditry and kidnapping across the country; dealing with the backers of perpetrators of these criminal elements would serve as a decisive blow to their nefarious activities.

The association, in a statement jointly signed by its National President and General Secretary, Olubodun Olalekan and Adesanya Peter Ifedayo, respectively, expressed concerns over the spate of banditry and kidnapping in Nigeria, and called for more pragmatic steps to halt the menace.

According to the NAOSS, the President Tinubu-led administration would cut the jugular veins of terrorists and block their financial lifeline, if it can bring sponsors and financiers of terrorism and banditry to justice.

The association further urged the Federal Government not to go into negotiation with the terrorists; rather, they should be fought to their knees in order to discourage others who might be enamored with terrorism and other forms of activities capable of undermining the security of Nigeria.

It, however, called on the Tinubu-led administration to pay more attention to the nation’s security, overhaul the security apparatus when necessary, improve the welfare of soldiers and other security forces, invest more in lethal and modern weapons, scale up the intelligence gathering and ensure community policing, in order to rid the nation of security threats.

Meanwhile, NAOSS commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his proactive steps in tackling insecurity in the state, noting that the recent meeting of the Southern Governors Forum and traditional rulers held in the state on security issues was a right step in the right direction.

The Ogun student body particularly lauded the governor on the announcement of his administration’s decision to commence the profiling of scrap dealers, otherwise known as “bola-bola”operating in the state and adequate security surveillance on identified red spots across Ogun.

Vanguard News