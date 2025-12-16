Ganduje rescinds decision to establish parallel Hisbah board in Kano

Ganduje

By Bashir Bello

The former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has rescinded his earlier decision to form a parallel Hisbah board in the state.

Announcing the decision, a statement by the Director General of the National Productivity Centre and a prominent All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain in Kano, Baffa Babba DanAgundi, said the idea to shelve the decision was to ensure law and order for peace and stability in the state.

DanAgundi said the withdrawal of the attempt followed a meeting with all stakeholders across the 44 local governments held at the Tinubu campaign office in Kano.

He added that, “the decision was following widespread outcry that trailed the attempt to establish the Independent Hisbah group and the intervention of stakeholders, especially the Kano State Government and the Department of State Services, as well as the former executive Governor of Kano state Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, to ensure Peace and stability.

“The meeting has resolved the suspension of the establishment of an independent Hisba Fisabilillah to allow the Kano State Government look into the issues amicably.

“It maintained that the meeting has also reiterated to respect the constituted authority and resolved to cooperate with security agencies for the maintenance of law and order as well as safety in Kano State and the country at large,” DanAgundi, however, stated.

Recall that Ganduje, under his foundation, Ganduje Foundation, had floated a private Hisbah board in the state, which prompted swift action by the Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, who issued an executive order proscribing the move with immediate effect.

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