Full list of 64 ambassadorial nominees confirmed by Senate

The Senate has confirmed 34 career ambassadors and 30 non-career ambassador nominees.

Read Also: FBI charges Nigerian, others over $41m insider trading, market manipulation

This followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Committee of the Whole on Thursday.

Recalled that President Bola Tinubu’s letter for the confirmation of the ambassadors was read in the Senate on December 4.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee, Senator Sani Bello said the nominees displayed wide and in-depth knowledge of international diplomacy during the screening.

Career ambassadors

Those confirmed as career ambassadors are

Amb. Nwaobiala Chukwuemeka (Abia)

Betso Maimunah Ibrahim (Adamawa)

Monica Enebechi (Anambra)

Amb. Mohammed Lele (Bauchi)

Syndoph Endoni (Bayelsa).

Amb. Ahmed Monguno (Borno)

Amb. Adams Jane Bassey (Cross-River)

Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra Efe (Delta)

Goeffrey Ijiomah Chima David (Ebonyi)

Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen (Edo)

Amb. Wasa Segun Ige (Edo)

Amb. Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel (Ekiti)

Amb. Okechukwu Kingsley Onaga (Enugu)

Amb. Magaji Umar (Jigawa)

Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru (Kaduna)

Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad (Kano)

Amb. Shehu Ilu Barde (Katsina)

Amb. Amínu Nasir (Katsina)

Abubakar Musa Musa (Kebbi)

Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris (Kebbi)

Amb. Bako Adamu Umar (Kogi)

Amb. Sulu-Gambari Olatunji Ahmed (Kwara)

Amb. Ramat Mohammed Omobolanle (Lagos)

Amb. Shaga John Shamah (Nasarawa)

Sallau Hamza Mohammed (Niger)

Amb. Ibrahim Danlami (Niger)

Adeola Ibrahim Mopelola (Ogun)

Reuben Abimbola Samuel (Ondo)

Amb. Akande Wahab Adekola (Osun)

Amb. Arewa Esther (Oyo)

Amb, Gargadi Joseph John (Plateau)

Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata (Rivers)

Danladi Yakubu Nyaku (Taraba)

Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru (Sokoto).

Non-career ambassadors

Senator Grace Bent (Adamawa)

Sen. Ita Enang (Alwa-Ibom)

Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu (Abia)

Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu (Anambra)

Prof. Mahmud Yakubu (Bauchi)

Amb. Philip Ikurusi (Bayelsa)

Mr Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue)

Vice Adm. Ibas Ibok-Ette (Cross River)

Mr Reno Omokri (Delta)

Abasi Braimah (Edo).

Mrs Erelu Adebayo (Ekiti)

Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa (Ekiti)

Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi (Enugu)

Mrs Chioma Ohaikim (Imo)

Retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (Kano)

Tasiu Maigari (Kastina)

Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu (Kogi)

Olufemi Pedro (Lagos)

Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu (Nasarawa)

Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo)

Amb. Joseph Olusola lji (Ondo)

Olufemi Fani-Kayode (Osun)

Prof. Isaac Adewole (Osun)

Mrs Fatima Florence Ajimobi (Oyo)

Mrs Sulola Akande (Oyo)

Dr Yakubu Gambo (Plateau)

Sen. Nora Daduut (Plateau)

Onueze Chukwujinka Okocha (Rivers)

Dr Kulu Haruna Abubakar (Sokoto)

Jerrymon Samuel Manwe (Taraba).

Point of order

However, Sen. Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North) raised a constitutional point of order, citing provisions of sections 14(3) and 15(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He said that the sections mandate the observance of federal character principle and promotion of national unity in government appointments.

While commending President Bola Tinubu and the Senate for the confirmation of ambassadorial nominees, Ya’u expressed concern that his state (Zamfara) was not represented on the list of either career or non-career ambassadors.

He described the omission as an apparent oversight and urged that the state be considered in subsequent ambassadorial nominations.

Responding, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, sustained the point of order and assured the chamber that the list before the Senate was not exhaustive.

He explained that Nigeria has many diplomatic missions, including both resident and non-resident postings and that additional ambassadorial nominations would be forwarded to the Senate in due course.

Akpabio further assured that no state would be left out, reiterating the administration’s commitment to the principle of federal character.

He called on the newly confirmed ambassadors to serve Nigeria diligently and leave lasting legacies in their diplomatic assignments.

The Senate commended the Committee on Foreign Affairs for its work on the screening and congratulated the confirmed ambassadors, urging them to project Nigeria’s image positively on the international stage.

Vanguard News