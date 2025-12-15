Fuel Price: More commercial tomatoes grinders now use electric blenders

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Despite Dangote’s recent announcement on reduction of fuel price, a litre of fuel is still costly for commercial tomatoes grinders who use much more to carry out their businesses on daily basis.

After a day’s job, the artisans complain that everything they make goes to fuel cost.

As a result, the adoption of low-cost and low voltage consumption blenders arenow seeing lots of patronage.

Some of the artisans who spoke to Economy&Lifestyle noted that the cost of replacing the big grinding machines, cost of servicing them and that of fuel they consume on daily basis cut deep into their profits resulting to their opting for a new method of survival.

For them, the new cost-effective grinders have given them some respite.

Mrs. Sarah Omosehin, a commercial grinder, explained: “This is a lifestyle I adopted a few months ago seeing that the cost of buying a new engine and a commercial grinder is expensive.

“Instead, with N35,000 I bought a low voltage electric blender which my customers love so much because it doesn’t waste tomatoes and peppers and it is easier to clean compared to the normal commercial ones “

Mrs. Stephanie Eredia, a tomato seller, said: “I was using the commercial tomatoes grinder before. Then the engine knocked and I was told to bring N50,000 to repair it.

“The problem of the machine was too much that even when I fill it with fuel, it doesn’t last three to four grinds before the fuel dries up.“

“I complained to a mechanic, and he told me it is bad fuel. How much do I make from grinding tomatoes, leaves, or beans?

“That was when I decided to buy a commercial electric blender. Since most customers buying tomatoes hardly blend their tomatoes in the market because almost all women are investing in kitchen gadgets to make their work easier.“

“It has been helpful. Though I can not use it without light. So, I spoke to my neighbor who sells lights, and we agreed that I could fuel his generator to use my blender whenever I wanted to blend. I am hoping one day I will be able to buy a small generator to power only my blender.”

Miss. Sarah Temidun, a commercial grinder, said: “Many tomato sellers are now adopting the use of electric blenders for their business. I am new to the tomato business. I started six months ago. When I started, customers usually asked me if I grind tomatoes. But I tell them no.

“So, I decided to include grinding in my business. But the price of getting a commercial grinder for a struggling person like me was high. I didn’t find any local government chairman or counselor or company doing Corporate Social Responsibility with commercial grinders, which is where many luckily gets theirs from.

“So I decided to use electric blenders and it’s the best decision I have taken since then.”

Economy&Lifestyle findings showed that the cost of locally fabricated commercial grinders ranges between N150,000 to N500,000 depending on the size and quality.