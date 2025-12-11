Fubara vows to deliver for Tinubu in 2027

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The governor also declared that his administration is focused on peace, statewide development, and political alignment with the Presidency.

Fubara made the remarks on Thursday during the inauguration of the Egbeda–Omerelu link road, his first public event since defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier in the week.

Calling for unity across the state, the governor said development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of conflict.

“Everyone should try to maintain peace; we will not develop our place in an atmosphere of disunity,” he said. “Progress will not come to our people when there is disagreement.”

He assured residents that his government would pursue an inclusive development agenda.

“Whatever is required of me to ensure there is total peace, I will continue to do it. Good people of Rivers State, development will get to every corner of this state. We will make sure that we touch every part of the state. It is our promise, and we will live up to that promise,” Fubara said.

The governor said the event was necessary to counter political narratives questioning his administration’s performance.

“We are here to tell the world that even in the face of our tribulation, we are still focused on delivering the dividend of democracy. We will continue to serve our people with respect and honour,” he said.

Fubara made his most direct political statement yet regarding 2027, pledging full support for President Tinubu and urging Rivers people to do the same.

“We already know our position: it is to make sure that development goes all round Rivers State, and that medium is to ensure that everyone supports Mr. President. We are out, we have started it, we will support every other group to ensure that we deliver for Mr. President come 2027,” he stated.

The governor’s comments come amid ongoing political realignments in the state following his defection to the APC.

Vanguard News