Fubara, Navy cement stronger front to promote peace, stability

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, and the Nigeria Navy, yesterday, agreed to establish stronger collaboration to ensure stable security and protection of government infrastructure in the state.

While Fubara pledged his administration’s improved backing for Navy and other security agencies to function effectively as a direct investment to gain sustained law and order, the Navy pledged its readiness to ensure smooth operations in the state noting that the collaboration would in no small measure improve on its operational capabilities.

Fubara made the pledge at Government House, Port Harcourt, when the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, visited in his ongoing nationwide tour to ascertain the state of naval commands, and formations across the country.

Fubara said it was the duty of government to provide all need facilities for the security to function, adding that the collaboration would enable the state know where Navy needs attention.

He said: “You don’t need to thank us, truly, because it is our responsibility as a government that agencies operating in our territory be given the needed support for them to succeed.

“How do I make that responsibility effective? By collaborating with them, where they need assistance, to provide for them. And while they are carrying out this responsibility, it’s also a win for us as a state.

“You know how strategic the state is. It is the center of our crude oil. Most major lines of distribution is from the Rivers State. And these lines are not in the interland. They are inside those coastal areas, inside the water base.

“So you can see that we are the ones that should say thank you for protecting us. Thank you for securing the life of my people. Because when anything goes wrong, life will be lost. Ecosystem will be destroyed. But you are helping us to prevent that.”

The governor stressed the need for improved stakeholders’ commitment to duty, stating that the times were challenging for every sector.

Fubara said: “I know quite well that it is a very challenging time for all of us. Almighty God will give you what it is to beat the challenges at this particular time.

“My promise here has never changed. We need to work together for progress to succeed. My predecessors had a wonderful relationship with the Nigerian Navy. A lot of our assets were given to them to ensure that the operation here has good.

“We will make sure that whatever we need to do on our part to see that you succeed is done. “

However, Vice Admiral Abbas, had expressed the Navy’s gratitude to the governor for the support the navy is enjoying in the state under the administration, praying Fubara to sustain the gesture.

He said: “I’m here in River State and all acknowledge that River State is a state of strategic importance to Nigeria as a nation.

“I have most of the critical energy hubs domiciled in the state. And part of my responsibility is to make sure those critical national assets, particularly the ones ashore are very safe as we rely on that.

“The nation relies on those resources. So basically my visit here to the government house is to come and pay my homage and respect to the chief security officer of the state that hosts most of my critical units.

“I just realized this morning it’s like the whole training hub of the Nigerian Navy is domiciled in Rivers State. We have the command headquarters here, the basic training school for the lower cadres here, the one for the officers is also here.”

Vanguard News