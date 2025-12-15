FRSC to prosecute TikTok streamer Peller over dangerous driving

Peller

…Urges actors, content creators to caution members

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced plans to prosecute popular TikTok streamer, Mr. Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, over alleged reckless and distracted driving.

The decision follows a viral video in which the influencer was seen live streaming while driving—an act the FRSC said reportedly resulted in a road traffic crash.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Olusegun Ogungbemide.

According to the statement, the Corps Marshal expressed deep concern over what he described as a growing trend of reckless road use by celebrities, social media influencers and content creators who, in the pursuit of online attention, flout traffic regulations and endanger lives.

He stressed that live streaming, recording or engaging in any form of content creation while driving is a clear violation of traffic laws and poses serious risks to both drivers and other road users.

The Corps Marshal consequently directed the Lagos State Sector Commander to immediately commence prosecution of the individual involved for reckless driving, use of a phone while driving and distracted driving, in line with extant traffic laws.

“This incident, which could have resulted in loss of lives, serves as a grim reminder that fame does not confer immunity from the law, nor does it excuse dangerous behaviour on public roads,” the statement read.

The FRSC boss further warned that public roads are not studios or stages, adding that such actions undermine national efforts to reduce road traffic crashes and fatalities.

He also called on actors’ guilds, entertainment associations, influencer networks and content creator communities to urgently call their members to order and promote responsible conduct on Nigerian roads.

“Celebrities and influencers wield enormous influence, especially among young Nigerians, and must be seen as ambassadors of safety, not symbols of recklessness,” he said.

The Corps Marshal warned that the FRSC would not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law against any individual found engaging in reckless or distracted driving, regardless of status.

“No social media content, online trend or momentary clout is worth a human life,” the statement added.