Food prices fell in October 2025 – NBS

File image for illustration.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says prices of beans, garri, tomatoes, beef, rice, and other food items witnessed a slight decrease in price in October 2025.

The NBS said this in its Selected Food Prices Watch report for October 2025, released in Abuja on Friday.

The report said that the average price of 1 kg of brown beans decreased by 37.09 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N2,798.50 recorded in October 2024 to N1,760.53 in October 2025.

“On a month-on-month basis, the beans also decreased by 1.74 per cent from the N1,815.76 in September 2025.”

Similarly, the report said that the average price of 1 kg of white garri decreased by 29.33 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N1,198.05 in October 2024 to N846.69 in October 2025.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price also fell by 2.88 per cent from the N871.78 recorded in September 2025.”

It also showed the average price of 1 kg of tomatoes decreased by 13.43 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N1,465.99 in October 2024 to N1,269.17 in October 2025.

“Also on a month-on-month basis, the price decreased by 0.83 per cent from the N1,279.84 recorded in September 2025.”

The report said that the average price of 1 kg of local rice decreased by 2.01 per cent from N1,944.64 recorded in October 2024 to N1,913.78 in October 2025.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1 kg of local rice decreased by 1.59 per cent in October from the N1,952.94 recorded in September 2025.”

However, the average price of 1 kg of onion bulbs increased by 4.66 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N1,251.52 recorded in October 2024 to N1,368.32 in October 2025.

“On a month-on-month basis, it decreased by 9.33 per cent from N1,307.44 recorded in September 2025.”

Also, the average price of 1 kg of boneless beef increased by 16.93 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N5,858.58 in October 2024 to N6,850.51 in October 2025.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price also increased by 0.16 per cent from the N6,861.25 recorded in September 2025.”

In the state profile analysis, the report showed that in October 2025, the highest average price of 1 kg of brown beans was recorded in Imo at N2,174.09, while the lowest was recorded in Yobe at N1,263.68.

It said that Bayelsa recorded the highest average price of 1 kg of white garri at N1,165.3, while the lowest was in Plateau at N490.1.

According to the report, Ebonyi recorded the highest average price of 1 kg of tomatoes at N2,148.04, while the lowest was reported in Plateau at N687.09.

The report said the highest price for 1 kg of local rice was recorded in Ogun at N2,163.23, while Yobe recorded the lowest price at N1,523.47.

The NBS said that the highest average price of 1 kg of onion bulbs was recorded in Abia at N2,353.05, while the lowest price was recorded in Kwara at N833.07.

It said Abia also recorded the highest average price of 1 kg of boneless beef at N8,984.43, while Benue recorded the lowest at N5,419.03.

Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1 kg of brown beans was highest in the South-East and South-West at N2,105.94 and N2,081.33, respectively.

“The lowest price was recorded in the Northwest at N1,349.23.”

The South-East and South-South recorded the highest average price of 1 kg of white garri at N1,066.85 and N980.44, respectively, while the lowest price was in the North-Central at N630.44.

It said the South-East recorded the highest average price of 1 kg of tomato at N1,807.92, followed by the South-South at N1,592.89, while the North-West recorded the lowest at N898.21.

The NBS also said that the North-Central and South-West recorded the highest average price of 1 kg of local rice at N2,021.70 and N1,966.89, respectively.

“The North-East recorded the lowest average price of 1 kg of local rice at N1,803.38.”

The report said that the South-East recorded the highest average price of 1 kg of onion bulb at N1,950.88, followed by the South-South at N1,647.47, while the North-West recorded the lowest price at N997.58.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in September President Bola Tinubu ordered a Federal Executive Council Committee to further crash prices of food items by ensuring the safe passage of products through various routes across the country. (NAN)