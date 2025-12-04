Five Rivers State University students rescued, police launch manhunt for kidnappers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT — Five students of Rivers State University (RSU), who were kidnapped from the institution’s Satellite Campus in Emohua Kingdom, Emohua Local Government Area, have regained their freedom, the Police announced on Thursday.

The students—Prince London, Azubuike Kelechukwu, Elizabeth Aniete, Onyebuchi Precious, and London Sampson—were abducted on Tuesday, sparking fear and prompting Vice Chancellor Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi to temporarily suspend academic activities at the campus.

According to Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Grace Iringe-Koko, the victims were rescued unhurt during an operation carried out by the Command’s Tactical Teams in collaboration with other security agencies and community members at Rumuodogo 2.

“The rescued victims have been taken to the hospital for medical examination,” Iringe-Koko said. “Intensive efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend the fleeing abductors, who are believed to be cultists.”

The Police assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of students and to bring the suspects to justice.