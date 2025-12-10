Five promoted to Brigadier General at Theatre Command in Borno

By Ndahi Marama

The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has decorated five newly promoted senior officers with the rank of Brigadier General.

The colourful investiture ceremony, held at the Theatre Command Officers’ Mess, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, yesterday, attracted serving and retired senior military officers, heads of security and paramilitary agencies, families, friends and well-wishers.

In his remarks, Major General Abubakar congratulated the newly promoted officers, describing their promotion as a recognition of hard work, competence and unwavering commitment to service. He noted that OPHK remains the “flagship theatre of the Nigerian Armed Forces with the largest fighting troops in sub-Saharan Africa,” adding that their deployment and subsequent elevation were deliberate and well-deserved.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for approving the officers’ promotion, describing them as “excellent officers and the engine room of OPHK.”

While charging them to remain loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he urged them to lead by example, embrace continuous professional development and sustain the highest standards of dedication and service delivery.

The Theatre Commander also acknowledged the vital role of officers’ families, noting that their spouses’ support significantly contributes to their effectiveness and career progression.

He emphasised that their elevation is not only a personal achievement but also a testament to their collective dedication to the Nigerian Army and the nation.

In his goodwill message, the Deputy Theatre Commander, Air Vice Marshal Essen Efanga, praised the officers for their resilience, professionalism and exemplary service, describing their promotion as a major milestone. He noted that as Brigadier Generals, they now occupy a strategic leadership position—transitioning from implementers to policy-makers.

Air Vice Marshal Efanga urged them to redouble their efforts, uphold the highest military standards and contribute meaningfully to national security and the operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Army.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Brigadier General Ikechukwu Ogundele expressed gratitude to God and appreciated the COAS for endorsing their elevation.

He thanked the Theatre Commander for his exemplary leadership and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu, for providing consistent guidance throughout their careers.

He also acknowledged their families, friends and well-wishers, pledging that the officers would remain steadfast and committed to defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The newly promoted Brigadier Generals are Ikechukwu Ogundele, Abubakar Sale, Suleiman Muhammed, Abdullafeef Idris and Yusuf Kawu.

The ceremony featured the formal decoration of the officers, goodwill messages, remarks from senior officers, refreshments and group photographs.

Vanguard News