Fireworks kill 2 in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Two people reportedly died, and several others were injured following a fireworks explosion during a Christmas carnival in Umuchu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State at the weekend.

The explosion was said to have occurred near the main stage of the event during the celebration, forcing the guests to scamper for safety.

The fireworks were allegedly packed in cartons and were meant to be disposed off at the event.

According to an eyewitness, one of the victims, identified only as Ugochi, reportedly died on the spot, while another was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she also died.

There were fears that the death toll might rise, as many of the injured persons who sustained serious burns and deep cuts are in serious danger.

“The knockout exploded like a bomb. Those closest to the stage collapsed immediately. The sound was deafening, and chaos erupted everywhere as people screamed for help”, the eye witness said.

A trending video showed thick smoke in the hall and many people fleeing the venue, while the injured ones were rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Before the Christmas, the Anambra State Police command had issued a statement prohibiting the use of knockout and other explosives during the yuletide celebrations.

Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, while announcing the ban, said the command would deploy robust security measures to ensure that residents and visitors enjoy a peaceful celebration.