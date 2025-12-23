Fibroid removal does not guarantee fertility — Expert

By Sola Ogundipe

For years, the presence of fibroids has been mistakenly linked to infertility. Similar to the past misperceptions, many women have unnecessarily endured anxiety and invasive procedures.

An experienced gynecologist and fertility expert, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, has said that having fibroids does not mean a woman cannot get pregnant.

Ajayi, who is the Founder/CEO of Nordica Fibroid Centre, Lagos, said despite the recommendation for fibroid removal as an infertility solution, the condition remains prevalent.

While urging women with fibroid to seek timely solution, he explained that clinical studies indicate that fibroid removal does not guarantee conception, and some women remain unable to conceive even after surgery.

According to the medic, changes in blood supply, not necessarily the fibroids themselves, can impact implantation of the embryo in the uterine lining.

“For a long time, the belief about fibroids has been mistaken. Similar to past misconceptions about endometriosis, many took years to realise the truth. It is important to know that having fibroids does not mean a woman cannot get pregnant.

“Research shows that fibroids only cause 3 to 4 percent of infertility cases, despite this, many doctors recommend removing fibroids as a solution to infertility, which is not accurate.

“In fact, some women do not conceive even after their fibroids are surgically removed. Studies indicate that changes in blood supply can affect implantation.

“While fibroids directly relate to a small percentage of infertility, there are options to help women manage fibroids. For instance, shrinking fibroids can allow natural conception, and many women have experienced this success. “Additionally, fibroids can exist during pregnancy, but larger ones might lead to complications like miscarriage.”

Noting that the fear of surgery often drives treatment decisions, Ajayi said that many women misunderstand the role of procedures like HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound), mistakenly believing it’s the only solution.

“HIFU, a non-invasive option, offers a viable alternative to surgery for symptom relief. Research shows that HIFU offers similar, if not better, relief from fibroid symptoms compared to surgical methods, without the risks of anaesthesia, cuts, or blood loss.

“People often fear surgery, and some misunderstand the role of treatments like HIFU, thinking it replaces surgery. HIFU is an alternative option, not a necessity for everyone. It can improve quality of life without the need for invasive surgery.

“Educating patients is crucial, not every woman needs fibroid surgery and we must move towards personalised treatment plans, offering a range of options and empowering women to make informed decisions about their care.

“This shift in perspective underscores the importance of accurate information and patient-centered care. By dispelling myths and providing comprehensive treatment options, women can be empowered to make informed decisions about their health and fertility. We need to tailor fibroid treatment to each individual, offering choices that work for them.