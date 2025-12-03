FG warns IOCs: Fast-Track field development or step aside

By Obas Esiedesa

The Federal Government has issued a strong warning to international oil companies (IOCs) and other operators in the petroleum industry, insisting that only those ready to fast-track field development and sanction real projects will retain their place in Nigeria’s energy landscape.

According to the FG, accelerating real activity—not dormant licences—remains critical to boosting crude oil output, strengthening the economy and keeping Nigeria competitive in the global hydrocarbons market.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, delivered the warning yesterday at the 2025 Practical Nigerian Content Forum in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, themed “Industry Stakeholders to Advance Nigerian Content Implementation.” He said the renewed global acceptance of hydrocarbons presents an opportunity Nigeria must seize, stressing that the government is “open, ready and determined” to attract new investment.

Lokpobiri noted that while improved alignment among the NUPRC, NMDPRA and NCDMB has restored investor confidence, operators must now respond with concrete execution. “EPCs will not mobilise on promises; they need real projects. Without approved field-development plans, credible drilling schedules and firm capital commitments, contractors will not take us seriously,” he said.

Welcoming the 2025 licensing round offering 50 oil blocks, the Minister declared that only technically and financially capable bidders should participate. He said the era of acquiring licences and leaving them idle “like souvenirs” was over, stressing the need for accelerated activity across all assets.

He added that the government is addressing security challenges, fast-tracking approvals, reviving stalled projects and expanding evacuation infrastructure. Every additional barrel produced, he said, boosts revenues, creates jobs and stabilises the economy.

On local content, Lokpobiri said Nigeria is shifting from basic participation to global competitiveness through better compliance, monitoring and disciplined funding for service companies. He urged operators, EPC firms, host communities and financiers to move from “conversation to commitment.”

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the PIA has fully liberalised the midstream and downstream gas sectors, enabling major projects such as the AKK and OB3 pipelines, Trans-Saharan and Trans-Atlantic gas schemes, and new regional gas interconnections.

Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, reaffirmed the administration’s target of three million barrels per day.

NCDMB Executive Secretary, Engr. Felix Ogbe, said Nigerian content levels have risen to 61 percent and disclosed plans to conclude Project 100 by April 2026 and operationalise NOGAPS parks in Odukpani and Emeyal 1.