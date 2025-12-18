FG, states order crackdown on residential mining

Lawal

​By Ogalah Ibrahim

​THE Federal Government and the 36 state governments have approved a sweeping ban on the siting of mineral processing plants within residential areas across the country.

​They also issued a legal mandate compelling plastic manufacturers and bottling companies to assume full responsibility for the waste generated by their products nationwide.

​These resolutions were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 18th National Council on Environment (NCE) meeting, held in Katsina State between December 15 and 17, 2025.

​The meeting, which focused on “Tackling the Triple Planetary Crisis of Climate Change, Biodiversity Loss, and Pollution for Sustainable Development,” was presided over by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal.

​‘Polluter Pays’ Mandate

​As part of measures to curb environmental degradation, the Council approved the mandatory adoption of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework.

​Under this directive, plastic manufacturers and bottling companies are now legally required to manage the entire lifecycle of their products. This policy shift effectively moves the financial burden of managing plastic waste—identified as a primary cause of urban flooding in cities like Lagos and Kano—from the government and taxpayers to the producers themselves.

​Crackdown on mining hazards

​Addressing the deadly intersection of mining activities and public health, the Council took a decisive stance against unregulated mining practices.

​Following persistent reports of lead poisoning and environmental degradation, particularly in the North and North-Central regions, the meeting approved strict zoning restrictions. Consequently, a total ban has been placed on the operation of mineral processing companies within residential areas in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

​In addition, the Council mandated the immediate substitution of mercury and cyanide in gold extraction with safer alternatives to protect human and animal life.

​To mitigate the impact on affected areas, the Council also approved the introduction of public health screening for mining host communities and made “Livelihood Restoration Plans” a mandatory requirement before any mine closure activities can commence.

​Decentralisation of environmental policing

​In a major institutional shift, the Council empowered sub-national governments to take a more active role in environmental regulation.

​For the first time, all 36 states are mandated to establish Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) departments within their respective ministries. While the authority to issue final EIA certificates remains with the Federal Ministry to ensure uniform national standards, the move allows states to lead primary assessments and surveillance of industrial activities.

​To ensure seamless implementation, states have been directed to immediately nominate “EIA focal officers” to bridge the coordination gap between the federal and state governments.

​Other key resolutions

​Beyond mining and plastics, the Council reached several critical technical resolutions. On climate action, it approved the integration of Climate Change Assessments into all EIA processes, with specific emphasis on the Niger Delta region.

​In the interest of public health, the Council ordered the implementation of a National Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) policy across all states.

​Furthermore, to curb deforestation, the Council directed the training of rural women and youth in the production of briquettes as an alternative to firewood. It also approved the establishment of Faecal Sludge Management Plants in all states to meet Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 targets on sanitation, as well as a new National Framework for the sound management of used tyres.

​Closing the session, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, emphasised that the era of mere “notations” was over, declaring that the 18th NCE would focus on the rigid enforcement of these new laws to secure Nigeria’s environmental future.