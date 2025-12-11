FG restates commitment to strengthening security around schools

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to strengthening security around schools and safeguarding students and citizens across the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, stated this when he led a Federal Government delegation to the Governor of Niger, Umaru Bago.

This was contained in a statement issued by Idris’s Special Assistant on Media, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim, in Abuja.

Idris described the rescue of some of the abducted students of the St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papyri, Niger, as a moment of profound relief for the nation and families of the children.

He said the rescue of these children is a moment of profound relief for their families and the entire nation.

“We are grateful for the tireless work of our security agencies, the swift response of the Niger State Government, and the strong community cooperation that made this outcome possible.

“I want to reaffirm the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to strengthening security around schools and safeguarding students and citizens nationwide.

“We also want to state that the protection and welfare of Nigerian children remain a central priority of the Federal Government. Our children must be able to learn safely.

“The Federal Government is committed to working closely with states to boost school security and ensure that such violations of our collective peace have no place in our country,” Idris said.

The minister commended the coordinated efforts of security agencies, the Niger government, and community stakeholders, describing their collaboration as a decisive factor in the successful rescue operation.

According to the statement, Bago thanked the minister and the delegation for the visit and commended the security agencies and local communities for their roles in securing the release of the pupils.

Bago also reaffirmed the state’s commitment to continued collaboration with the Federal Government on security and social stability. (NAN)