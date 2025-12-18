FG reopens all 47 unity schools, reaffirms commitment to students’ safety

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of students and the continuity of education nationwide following the reopening of all 47 Unity Colleges earlier this month.

The Federal Ministry of Education disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade.

According to the statement, academic activities have fully resumed in the affected schools after security measures within and around the campuses were strengthened.

“Students have returned safely to their campuses, with many currently concluding their December academic programmes, while others have successfully completed their examinations,” the ministry said.

The ministry assured parents, guardians and the general public that the safety, welfare and well-being of students remain a top priority of the Federal Government.

It noted that the government is working closely with relevant security agencies to sustain stability and restore normalcy in school environments across the country.

“The Federal Government remains resolute in its responsibility to protect every Nigerian child and to uphold their fundamental right to education in a safe and secure environment,” the statement said.

The ministry added that the administration places strong emphasis on human capital development and recognises education as a critical pillar for national growth and development, stressing its determination to prevent disruptions to the academic calendar.

According to the statement, the safe return of students and the successful conduct of examinations in several Unity Colleges underscore the government’s resolve to keep learning on track despite prevailing challenges.

The ministry also expressed appreciation to parents, school administrators and students for their cooperation, patience and support, while reiterating its commitment to sustaining a secure, stable and uninterrupted education system nationwide.