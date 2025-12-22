FG orders mandatory drug testing for public service applicants

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has approved a new policy making “mandatory pre-employment drug testing” a key requirement for all prospective entrants into the public service.

The directive was issued through a service-wide circular from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs, as well as extra-ministerial departments.

A statement by Director of Information and Public Relations in the OSGF, Segun Imohiosen, described the measure as part of efforts to tackle “the rising menace of illicit drug use and its attendant consequences on national development and security.”

According to the circular, Permanent Secretaries and heads of government parastatals have now been instructed “to include mandatory drug testing as a core requirement in the recruitment of new personnel.”

It further directed MDAs to “collaborate with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the conduct of the tests, in line with established standards and procedures.”

Explaining the rationale behind the policy, the statement noted that the introduction of mandatory drug screening is “in line with the determination of the present Administration to decisively tackle this menace of drug and substance abuse, and insulate the national workforce from unwholesome practices.”

It added that the decision is “premised on the concern raised by the Federal Government on the alarming rate of drug and substance abuse, particularly among the teeming youth in the country,” warning that the trend carries “far-reaching implications for public health, socio-economic development, workplace productivity, and national security.”

Imohiosen said the new directive takes immediate effect as part of broader public service reforms aimed at deepening discipline, improving efficiency and strengthening national institutions.