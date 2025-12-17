FG moves to curb imported used vehicles, pushes auto policy for 2026

By Theodore Opara.

The Federal Government has signalled the start of a coordinated campaign against the influx of imported used vehicles into Nigeria, as it steps up efforts to strengthen local automobile manufacturing and improve the quality of vehicles on Nigerian roads.

This resolve was made clear at the 18th edition of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) International Auto Awards in Lagos, where the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Otunba Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, disclosed that government policies are now firmly targeted at discouraging the continued dependence on used vehicle imports.

Osanipin said the NADDC is intensifying efforts to ensure that only high-quality vehicles are allowed into the country, adding that the Federal Government would soon commence the gradual phasing out of used vehicles as part of a broader strategy to promote local manufacturing and industrial growth.

According to him, a major pillar of the campaign is the long-awaited National Auto Industry Development Policy (NAIDP), which is now being pushed for enactment by the National Assembly. He disclosed that the council is working towards securing the passage of the auto policy by the second quarter of 2026.

“We remain committed to policies and programmes that strengthen local manufacturing in Nigeria. Part of what we need to achieve by the second quarter of 2026 is the enactment of the Auto Policy. Any moment from now, we are going to push it to the National Assembly, and we will also need stakeholders to participate in the public hearing,” Osanipin said.

He explained that the move against used vehicles aligns with the recently launched End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) Recycling Regulation, unveiled in March 2025. The regulation, he said, is designed to create a circular economy, generate jobs, enhance environmental sustainability and improve road safety by formalising the recycling and repurposing of old vehicles.

The Federal Government’s renewed drive has also received a boost from the approval of the Nigeria Industry Policy (NIP) by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), a development seen as laying the groundwork for the eventual enactment of the NAIDP.

Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Enoh, who spoke through Osanipin at the event, said the signing of the NIP by the FEC has provided a clear framework for Nigeria’s industrial strategy, with the auto sector identified as a priority area.

“The Nigeria Industry Policy has been approved by the FEC. That will guide Nigeria’s industrial development. The next step is the enactment of the Auto Policy into law. These are deliberate steps to ensure that the auto sector is given the priority it deserves,” he said.

Osanipin also commended NAJA for its consistency in recognising excellence in the automotive sector, noting that the annual awards serve as a meeting point for key stakeholders and a catalyst for job creation.

With the twin push of industrial policy approval and impending auto legislation, industry watchers say the Federal Government’s campaign against imported used vehicles marks a decisive shift towards building a sustainable, locally driven automotive industry in Nigeria.