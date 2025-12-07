FG condemns coup attempt in Benin

Patrice Talon

The Federal Government has expressed concern over the attempted coup by a group of soldiers to overthrow the President of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar made this known in a statement issued on Sunday by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the Ministry’s spokesperson.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a group of soldiers announced the alleged dissolution of the government of the Republic of Benin in an attempted coup.

The group, which called itself the Military Committee for Refoundation, had on Benin’s State TV announced the removal of the president and all state institutions, saying Lt.-Col. Pascal Tigri was appointed president of the military committee.

According to Tuggar, Nigeria received the news with grave concern and unequivocally condemned in the strongest possible terms the attempted forcible seizure of power in the friendly neighbouring and brotherly nation.

He described the coup as destabilisation that represents a direct assault on democracy, constitutional order, and the collective will of the Beninese people, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to peaceful political transitions.

“Nigeria stands in firm solidarity with the Government and people of Benin, and applauds the swift action taken by Beninese authorities to protect its legitimate institutions and preserve the peace.

“We commend the courage and professionalism of the Beninese security forces in defending the constitutional order and guaranteeing the safety of the President.

“Their dedication ensured that the unfortunate attempt to subvert democracy was decisively repelled.

“Nigeria reiterates its strong commitment to the principles of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law as fundamental pillars for peace, development and regional stability.

“Unconstitutional changes of government are unacceptable and a retrogressive step that threatens the hard-earned democratic gains and socio-economic progress of our sub-region.”

He commended Benin as a steadfast partner within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, urging member states and the international community to oppose such actions.

“Nigeria calls on all member states and the international community to unite in condemning this act and in reaffirming our shared commitment to the African Union’s Charter on Democracy, elections and governance and the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

”We urge all parties in Benin to remain calm, uphold the rule of law, and continue to channel any political discourse through peaceful, constitutional, and democratic means.

“Nigeria reassures the Government of Benin of its full support and continued cooperation, as we work together, as brothers and partners, to deepen democracy and ensure lasting peace and prosperity for our peoples and the entire West African region,” he added.

The apparent coup is amidst multiple coups witnessed in the decades following the country’s independence from France in 1960.

Talon, who had been in office since 2016, had earlier promised to leave in April 2026, after the presidential poll.

It will be recalled that the commander of the republican guard and head of Talon’s security, Djimon Tevoedjre, was in September 2024 following an attempted coup.

There has been no official proof of the success of the alleged coup as of the time of filing this report. If proven successful, Benin will become the latest West African country to fall under the control of a military junta.

Vanguard News