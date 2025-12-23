Federal Roads Gridlock: Umahi cancels holidays for directors, state controllers

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

…Orders Opening of Abuja–Lokoja, Enugu–Onitsha Roads

By John Alechenu

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has directed directors in the Federal Ministry of Works and Federal Controllers of Works across the country to suspend their holiday plans and remain on site to ensure that ongoing road projects do not obstruct the free flow of traffic during the festive period.

Umahi issued the directive on Tuesday during an emergency meeting with senior officials of the ministry and contractors handling major federal road projects in Abuja.

Describing the traffic gridlock on the Abuja–Lokoja Road as “very embarrassing,” the minister ordered that the road be further opened up to ease vehicular movement, particularly ahead of the Christmas season.

The minister also expressed concern over persistent congestion on the Enugu–Onitsha Road. Speaking during an inspection of the road, Umahi said, “I don’t understand why the gridlock is still there. The road is a dual carriageway, and successive governments have carried out one intervention or another on that road.”

He stressed the need for urgent and coordinated action by contractors and supervising officials to eliminate bottlenecks and ensure smooth traffic flow on all major federal highways nationwide.