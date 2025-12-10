FEC approves major upgrades for airports’ navigation systems

File: Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved major upgrades for airports’ navigational and communication systems nationwide to enhance air safety and modernise aviation infrastructure.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

He said the approvals included installing an Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System in Lagos and Abuja to detect runway obstructions and improve ground safety operations.

Keyamo said FEC also approved new modular air traffic control towers for eight airports, alongside an aeronautical frequency monitoring and interference detection system to strengthen communication reliability.

“Approval was given for the installation of an aeronautical frequency spectrum monitor and interference detection solution to improve communication between ground controllers, tower personnel and approaching or departing aircraft,” he said.

Keyamo explained that the system enhances communication integrity and provides more accurate guidance during runway approach and departure procedures.

The minister added that the council approved the procurement, replacement and upgrade of remote-controlled air-ground VHF radio communication systems in nine airports.

“We are upgrading VHF radio systems in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Abuja, Kano, another Abuja site, Maiduguri, Sokoto and Wukari airports,” he said.

Keyamo said President Bola Tinubu also approved the upgrade and rollout of biometric-enabled e-gates at all international airports to fast-track passenger processing and improve travel experience.

“We have approval for biometric-enabled e-gates to fast-track passenger clearance at all our international airports,” he stated.

Keyamo said the upgrades reflect President Tinubu’s directive to modernise aviation facilities and ensure safer, more efficient air travel across the country. (NAN)