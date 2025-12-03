FEC approves 4,000 telecom towers to boost rural coverage

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the deployment of 4,000 telecom towers nationwide to expand digital access in underserved communities.

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‎Briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, said the approval followed a joint memo.

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He said, ‎“There is also an approval by the FEC granted to the Ministry of Digital Communications and the Ministry of Finance to establish service centers for agricultural mechanization and the digital economy on the deployment of towers to places that are currently underserved.”

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‎Idris said the initiative targets communities lacking basic digital connectivity and economic inclusion.

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‎He added, “Under that program, about 4,000 towers will be erected in underserved communities.

“The presentation of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy indicates that about 23 million Nigerians are currently underserved, meaning that they are unable to do anything.”

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‎Idris said limited digital access had hindered economic participation and basic communication in remote areas.



‎He said the measure would also strengthen national security and boost commerce in rural communities.

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Idris said, ‎“Indeed, this will also help in fighting insecurity and enhancing commerce and economic activity amongst the people of Nigeria.”

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‎The minister said the council also issued new directives to intensify project prioritisation across government agencies.

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‎Idris added that the FEC further approved service centres for agricultural mechanisation across the geopolitical zones to boost year-round farming.

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He said, ‎“There was also a decision taken by the Federal Executive Council to establish service centers for agricultural mechanization in the six geopolitical zones.”

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‎The minister said the decisions aligned with the medium-term expenditure framework earlier presented by the ministers of finance and budget.