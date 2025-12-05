FCC commissioner congratulates Ooni of Ife on 10th coronation anniversary

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

The Federal Commissioner representing Osun State, Hon Eludayo Eluyemi, has congratulated the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on the occasion of his 10th coronation anniversary.

In a statement issued by Olawale Aremu on behalf of the FCC Osun State media office, Eluyemi described the Ooni as a symbol of tradition, culture, and unity, not only for the people of Ife but for the entire Nigerian nation.

“His Majesty’s decade-long reign has been marked by remarkable achievements, dedication, and service to the people,” Eluyemi said. “His commitment to promoting peace, unity, and development in Ife and beyond is truly commendable.”

Eluyemi prayed for the continued good health, wisdom, and guidance of the Ooni as he continues to lead his people. He also urged all Nigerians to emulate the Ooni’s example of service, humility, and dedication to the nation.

Oba Ogunwusi was crowned on October 26, 2015, succeeding the late Oba Okunade Sijuwade Olubuse II. His reign has been marked by significant developments in Ife, including the revitalisation of cultural institutions and the promotion of tourism.

Eluyemi’s congratulatory message was received with appreciation by the Ooni’s palace, with the people of Ife and the entire Nigerian nation joining in celebrating this milestone anniversary.