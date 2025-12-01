By Dickson Omobola

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has begun an internal review of employment-related issues within the agency.

Sources revealed that about 300 FAAN employees might as well be affected by an upcoming right-placement reorganisation exercise.

FAAN stated that the review was aimed at improving clarity, ensuring uniform application of policies and strengthening confidence in the systems that guide staff progression.

A statement by Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, Mr Henry Agbebire, said it will also enable management to address any gaps and improve existing structures wherе посessarу.

The statement reads: “FAAN’s placement, and career progression procedures are guided by established regulations designed to persne epity, competence, and organisational efficiency. The authority maintains a strong culture of due process and will not deviate from frameworks that ensure fairness and meritocracy across all cadres.

“In line with this commitment, the Managing Director has recently authorised a further inernal review of certain employment-related concerns that have come to management’s attention.

“This review is aimed at strengthening clarity, ensuring uniform application of policies, and reinforcing confidence in the systems that govern staff progresion. It will abo enable management to address any gaps and improve existing structures wherе посessarу.

“FAAN reiterates that no employee is compelled to alter or suppress their qualifications at any point in our recruitment process. All engagement procedures are based on the advertised positions, their requirements at the time, and the voluntary submissions of applicants. Where subsequent policy adjustments or reviews are required, FAAN ensures such matters are handled responsibly and in accordance with public service standards.

“Furthermore, the authority upholds a zero-tolerance stance on all forms of workplace misconduct, including harassment, intimidation, or abuse of office. FAAN’s internal mechanisms for reporting. investigation, and redress are active, confidential, and strictly enforced to protect the dignity and well-being of every staff member. Any behaviour inconsistent with the values of the Authority is thoroughly investigated and addressed in line with established disciplinary procedures.”