Eyes of football world fixed on 2026 World Cup draw with Trump presiding

A December 4, 2025 photo shows the exterior of the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC on December 4, 2025. The Kennedy Center will be hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 final draw on December 5. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

The draw for the 2026 World Cup takes place in Washington on Friday, with Donald Trump set to play a prominent part in a star-studded ceremony that will mark out the path to glory for contenders at the first-ever 48-team finals.

The most logistically complex World Cup in history will be held across North America from June 11 to July 19, with 16 more teams added to the global showpiece, up from the 32 nations involved in Qatar in 2022.

Friday’s ceremony, which takes place at the Kennedy Center on the banks of the Potomac River from 1700 GMT, reaches far beyond football, with several of the biggest stars in the American sporting world participating while Trump takes centre stage.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has developed a close relationship with Trump, including making several visits to the White House.

Now the US President is expected to be the first ever recipient of the FIFA Peace Prize, which will be awarded during the draw ceremony, “to recognize the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations,” as Infantino put it.

Even the choice of draw venue is a nod to Trump, who recently installed himself as chairman of the Kennedy Center, a performing arts venue opened in the 1970s which is just a short walk from the White House.

The ceremony will be co-hosted by supermodel Heidi Klum and American actor and comedian Kevin Hart, and will feature performances by Village People, Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams.

NFL legend Tom Brady, ice hockey icon Wayne Gretzky and former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal will be among the stars helping to conduct the draw.

Trump has made the World Cup a centrepiece event of both his second presidency and the 250th anniversary of US independence next year.

But he has not hesitated to inject domestic politics into the preparations, threatening to move World Cup matches from Democratic-run cities if he deems conditions “unsafe”.

“I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who’s phenomenal, and I would say, let’s move it to another location. And he would do that,” Trump said recently.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum will also be in attendance at the ceremony.

Eleven of the 16 World Cup venues are in the United States, with three in Mexico and two in Canada.

– Argentina put title on line –

The political element to the draw saw Iran vow to boycott the ceremony because the United States refused to grant visas to several members of its delegation.

Iranian Football Federation president Mehdi Taj denounced the USA’s decision as “purely political”. Iran subsequently announced that it would now send representatives, including head coach Amir Ghalenoei.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are the reigning champions after winning the World Cup for the third time in Qatar in 2022.

Messi will turn 39 during the tournament but this week told ESPN: “I hope I can be there. I’ve said before that I’d love to be there.”

Argentina will be among the top seeds along with European champions Spain, record five-time winners Brazil, France, Germany, England, Portugal, the Netherlands and Belgium. The three host nations complete the first pot of seeds.

The decision to expand the tournament has also cleared the way for several first-time qualifiers, including Cape Verde, Jordan and Curacao.

– ‘Natural evolution’ –

If the expansion may not be to everyone’s liking, FIFA’s head of global football development Arsene Wenger on Thursday insisted it was a “natural evolution” and that 48 teams is “the right number”.

Those teams will be split into 12 groups of four, with the top two from each advancing alongside the eight best third-placed sides to the last 32.

For the first time, the draw will be done so as to ensure the four highest-ranked nations are kept apart — Spain, Argentina, France and England will not be able to meet before the semi-finals, if all four top their groups.

Six finals berths are still to be decided in playoffs, the winners of which will be among the bottom seeds — the favourites will therefore want to avoid Italy, World Cup winners as recently as 2006 but who failed to qualify for the last two tournaments.

The opening match will be held at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, with the final at the MetLife Stadium outside New York City.

Because of the complexity, teams will only learn the full details of their match venues and kickoff times on Saturday, a day after the draw.