Ex-COAS, Buratai rejects ‘baseless, malicious’ reports linking him to terror financing

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin and one-time Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), has strongly dismissed a recent online media (Sahara Reporters) publication linking him to individuals alleged to be terrorism financiers.

In a statement issued by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), on behalf of the retired army chief, the allegations were described as “false, unfounded, mischievous, and a deliberate smear campaign” targeted at tarnishing Buratai’s reputation.

The statement stressed that the claims—based solely on the personal assertions of retired Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi—are entirely fabricated and have no factual or legal basis.

The statement insisted that, at no point in Buratai’s distinguished four-decade military career, has he been ever investigated, questioned, or indicted by any security, intelligence, judicial or administrative body in connection with terrorism financing.

“Rather, his leadership was credited with significantly degrading Boko Haram and ISWAP, reclaiming occupied territories, restoring governance, and resettling displaced citizens.

“For over four decades, Lieutenant General TY Buratai (rtd), served this nation with honour, courage and steadfast commitment to defeating terrorism.

“Under his leadership, the Nigerian Army significantly degraded Boko Haram and ISWAP, recovered previously occupied territories, restored civil administration, and returned displaced Nigerians to their homes.

“It defies logic and conscience to suggest that the same person who led decisive actions against terrorism would in any way be associated with the very elements he spent his career confronting.

It added, “is regrettable, though unsurprising, that the online media has once again attempted to drag the precious name of His Excellency into disrepute, a pattern it has repeatedly pursued over the years, albeit unsuccessfully.

“Each attempt has failed because his record remains forthright, transparent, and distinguished by honourable service to the nation.

The statement blasted the online media for what it described as a long-standing pattern of publishing unverified allegations against the former army chief, noting that such attempts have consistently failed due to his transparent record and honourable service.

It called on the platform—and Ali-Keffi—to immediately retract the publication and issue a public apology, warning that failure to do so would result in legal action to protect Buratai’s name.

The former Chief of Army Staff, now engaged in academic, policy, and peace advocacy work, reaffirmed his commitment to national development, adding that no amount of misinformation would undermine his legacy of service to Nigeria.