Ex-CJN Ibrahim Muhammad is dead, Bauchi Governor mourns

By Charly Agwam

BAUCHI — Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, who passed away at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness.

In a statement on Tuesday, the governor’s Media Adviser, Mukhtar Gidado, described the late jurist as “a man of integrity with steadfast commitment to the rule of law.”

“Justice Tanko was a venerable jurist whose life and career exemplified dedication to duty, integrity in service, and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law. He rose through the legal profession with diligence and distinction, serving with honour as a Judge of the High Court,” the statement said.

Governor Mohammed further noted that Justice Muhammad embodied the qualities of a patriotic Nigerian committed to the advancement of the nation. “His passing is a significant loss not only to Bauchi State but to the Nigerian judiciary and the rule of law,” the governor said.

During his illustrious career, Justice Muhammad was widely respected for his legal acumen, discipline, and contributions to the development of Nigeria’s judicial system. His elevation to the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) reflected his impactful service to the nation.

Governor Mohammed extended his condolences to the late CJN’s family, colleagues in the legal profession, and the citizens of Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.

Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad rose to the Court of Appeal and later to the Supreme Court of Nigeria before serving as Chief Justice from 2019 to 2022, following the exit of his predecessor, Justice Walter Onnoghen.