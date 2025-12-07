Ex-British PM Johnson under fire for downplaying Nigeria’s security situation

Boris Johnson

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced widespread criticism for downplaying Nigeria’s growing insecurity during a visit to the country.

Johnson made the remarks last week while delivering a keynote address at the Imo State Economic Summit 2025, hosted by Governor Hope Uzodinma in Owerri. He stated, “I feel perfectly safe in Nigeria,” dismissing negative security reports that had preceded his trip.

The comment drew strong rebuke from the American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID), who described it as an insult to the victims of insecurity in Nigeria. In a statement signed by its President, Chief Sylvester Onyia, AVID challenged Johnson to travel across Nigeria without security escorts before making assertions about the country’s safety.

The group highlighted recent violent incidents to underscore the gravity of insecurity in Nigeria, including the abduction of 18 passengers on the Imo/Abia border less than 48 hours before Johnson’s Owerri visit. They also referenced an attack on the advance team of Abia State Governor Alex Otti while en route to Owerri airport.

AVID accused Johnson of “laundering Nigeria’s image” amid the ongoing killings and attacks, questioning whether the former British leader had been paid to make such statements. They also criticized him for contradicting travel warnings issued by the UK and for disregarding the United States’ intelligence reports confirming rising insecurity in Nigeria.

“If he feels safe in Nigeria as he claims, let him travel from Imo State to Borno State on land to see how secure he truly is,” AVID stated.

The group condemned the former PM for what they described as a mockery of the grief of victims of violence in Nigeria, noting that Britain has historically benefited from Nigeria’s resources while turning a blind eye to attacks on citizens.

AVID also criticized Governor Uzodinma, accusing him of using public funds to “shop for international image launderers” instead of addressing the security and welfare needs of Nigerians.

The veterans’ group concluded that Johnson’s comments were detrimental to Nigerians and called on citizens to reject any attempt by external actors to perpetuate colonial-era influence.

“Nigerians must rise up now and say enough is enough. Colonialists will no longer hold us down,” the statement read.