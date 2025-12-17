Enugu moves to name ESUT Sports Complex after late football Icon, Christian Chukwu

By Alumona Ukwueze

ENUGU — The Enugu State Government has announced plans to immortalize late former Green Eagles captain and football legend, Christian Chukwu, in recognition of his immense contributions to sports development in Nigeria and beyond.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, disclosed this on Tuesday while receiving ESUT athletes who returned from the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) Games hosted by the University of Jos.

Prof. Okolie revealed that Governor Peter Mbah has approved the documentation for the construction of a Sports Complex in ESUT to be named after the late Christian Chukwu. He added that the 3D design of the proposed complex has also received the governor’s approval.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the ESUT Management is already taking concrete steps to position the institution as a hub for sports talent discovery, as well as a preferred camping ground for major sporting competitions in the country.

He congratulated the university’s athletes for their outstanding performance at the NUGA Games, where they won a total of 13 medals — eight gold, two silver, and three bronze — describing the feat as a reflection of the university’s growing commitment to sports development.

Prof. Okolie reaffirmed the resolve of his management team to continue investing in sports as a critical component of holistic education and youth development.

Earlier, while presenting the athletes, the ESUT Director of Sports, Prof. Rita Ani, commended the university management for its consistent support for sports, noting that the athletes’ impressive outing at the NUGA Games was a testament to that commitment.

She, however, appealed for the recruitment of critical staff into the sports directorate to enhance efficiency and improve future performances at national and international sporting events.