Emefiele rejects terrorism funding allegation

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has condemned reports alleging that he is among those financing terrorism in the country.

Terrorist financiers are individuals or entities that provide or collect funds with the intention or knowledge that such funds will be used to support terrorist acts, individual terrorists, or terrorist organisations.

Emefiele, in a statement, described the claim as fake, saying it was fabricated to tarnish his name.

He stated, “Categorically and unequivocally, I say that this claim is entirely fabricated, baseless, and a deliberate attempt to malign my name, mislead the public, and sow confusion for motives best known only to the publishers and their sponsors.

“The fight against terrorism is too important to be trivialised by irresponsible reporting, and Nigerians deserve better than such reckless misinformation.

“Throughout my service to the nation or even in my private life, at no time have I been involved in any activity remotely connected to terrorism, terrorist financing, or any action that threatens the peace and security of our nation. I have also never been invited, questioned or investigated on any allegation of Terrorism financing. I have also never met or had any interaction with the person who granted that interview.

“There is no scintilla of truth in the allegation, and I insist that the allegation is the product of pure mischief crafted by misguided elements for their despicable motives. While I urge the public to disregard the publication in its entirety, I also urge the press to refrain from publishing falsehoods and sensational claims without evidence or due diligence and verification of facts.”