Ekiti Airport, new era of aviation devt in Nigeria  — Keyamo

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI— THE Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, yesterday, commended the Ekiti Agro-allied International Cargo Airport, describing it as a new era of aviation development in Nigeria

Speaking at the inaugural commercial flight operations at the Airport by the United Nigeria, Keyamo, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry, Yakubu Adam, described the inaugural flight as a historic event.

While he said it is a new era in the development of aviation in the country, the Minister explained that the achievements reflect the beauty of Ekiti.

His words: “History is made in Ekiti with this inaugural flight, we celebrate not just the take off, but it’s a new era in the development of aviation in Ekiti and Nigeria.

“This achievement reflects what the state is known for. This airport stands as a practical example of the renewed hope of Tinubu in his quest to sustain job creation,

“I congratulate the Governor of Ekiti State; we reaffirm our commitment to supporting initiatives that will bring about the growth and development of Nigeria.”

The first commercial flight, UN 0622, landed at the Ekiti Cargo International Airport from Abuja at exactly 11:00 am and was welcomed by Governor Biodun Oyebanji, former Governor Segun Oni, Commissioners, Technical Advisers, among others.

The aircraft had in its cabin the Permanent Secretary of the Aviation Ministry, Yakubu Adam; former Governors of Ekiti State, including Adeniyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose and Kayode Fayemi; the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, among others.

However, the second commercial flight, UN 0623, took off at exactly 12:13 pm and departed for Lagos.

The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola, commended Governor Oyebanji for his resilience in ensuring the full operation of the airport.

He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the growth and development of the State, emphasising that he remains fully prepared to continue offering support.

On his part, the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, appreciated the Governor for giving his company a conducive environment to operate, assuring his government of his unalloyed commitment to the safety of the residents.

Okonkwo said: “We are assuring you that we will not let you down. We are happy to help in Ekiti. We believe in the unity of this country, but what we don’t know is that we will have the opportunity to unite politicians.”

“There’s a great unity in Ekiti, it’s a comfortable state for United Nigeria, it’s a big lesson to us that there’s an advantage in continuity, this is the result when you have someone who started something and another person finishing it.”

In his remarks, Governor Oyebanji revealed that the state has so far spent N49.7 billion on the construction and development of the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, marking one of the largest infrastructure investments in the state’s history.

The governor attributed the success of the Airport to the contributions of the past governors, who, according to him, meant well for the betterment of the state.