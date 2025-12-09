Ekiti 2026: Oyebanji warns reinstated commissioners, special advisers on loyalty

Oyebanji

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has issued a stern warning to the 25 Commissioners and Special Advisers reinstated into the state Executive Council, emphasizing that their continued relevance will hinge on loyalty, performance, and commitment.

Speaking during their swearing-in ceremony in Ado-Ekiti, Oyebanji clarified that their return is a second chance rather than a blank cheque, and must be justified through unquestionable dedication to governance.

The governor, who had dissolved his cabinet on August 10, 2025, explained that the break served as both rest and a strategic system audit, revealing gaps in loyalty and performance within the administration. He acknowledged that while some members excelled in delivering life-transforming developments across infrastructure, agriculture, education, health, and socio-economic sectors, others must now double their efforts to secure their positions.

Oyebanji stressed that political ambitions must not overshadow governance, warning appointees against disconnecting from their constituencies or isolating themselves as the state prepares for the 2026 gubernatorial election.

“Your return to the Executive Council must be justified through hard work, dedication, loyalty, and cooperation,” Oyebanji said. “In a relay race, the last leg is the most critical. I expect each of you to face this final stretch with seriousness and commitment.”

The reinstated commissioners include Akintunde Oyebode, Taiwo Olatunbosun, Tosin Ajisafe Aluko, Awe Abimbola, Peju Babafemi, Kayode Fasae, Ojo Bakare, and Oladapo Karounwi, among others.

The Special Advisers sworn in include Abiola Olowokere, Jide Awe, Gbenga Agbeyo, Oluremi Ajayi, Yemisi Ayokunle, and Bunmi Talabi.

Oyebanji directed all members to return immediately to their ministries and offices, underlining that only genuine loyalty, performance, and dedication will guarantee their continued role in the administration.