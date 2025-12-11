EFCC to arraign ex-minister Ngige Friday

Ngige

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Friday arraign former Minister of Labour and Productivity and ex-Anambra State Governor, Dr Chris Ngige, following his arrest on Wednesday in what relatives described as a forceful dawn operation at his Abuja residence.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Fred Chukwuelobe, Ngige’s team said the arrest was tied to an ongoing EFCC probe for which the former minister had previously been placed on administrative bail and had consistently cooperated with investigators.

The statement said operatives from the EFCC’s Wuse II Zonal Office stormed the home on Justice Mohammed Bello Road, Asokoro, with about 20 officers who allegedly whisked Ngige away without allowing him to change out of his nightwear.

“He was not allowed to change his clothes and was taken away still wearing his pyjamas,” Mr Chukwulobe alleged.

Ngige had earlier been instructed to return his travel documents to the agency. However, while travelling for medical treatment in the United States, he reportedly lost his passport during a transit stop in the United Kingdom, forcing him to abort the journey and return to Nigeria on emergency travel papers issued by the Nigerian High Commission in London.

Back in Abuja, he drafted a letter explaining the loss of the passport and his inability to surrender it as required, but had not submitted the document before Wednesday’s arrest.

“Dr. Ngige expressed surprise at his arrest when he had not violated the terms of his administrative bail and had cooperated with the agency in its statutory duties,” the statement noted.

Chukwuelobe also moved to dispel rising speculation that the arrest was linked to Ngige’s recent meeting with Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, describing such theories as unfounded and harmful.

He warned that attaching political or ethnic motives to routine law enforcement only fuels needless tension.

According to him, the scheduled arraignment on Friday should shed light on the allegations behind the arrest and allow Ngige’s legal team to seek bail.

As of press time, the EFCC had yet to speak on the development despite several inquiries.

More details, however, are expected after the arraignment.