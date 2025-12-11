EFCC: Malami’s lawyers seek court intervention over continued detention

Malami

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The legal team representing former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami, has raised concerns over his continued detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The team is led by Barrister Mohammed Sheriff Elhassan.

Barrister Elhassan described Malami’s detention as unlawful and a violation of his constitutional rights. He criticized the bail conditions imposed on Malami as oppressive and unattainable, insisting that claims of the former AGF “jumping bail” or failing to attend EFCC invitations are false.

According to the lawyer, Malami voluntarily submitted himself for investigation from 24 November to 29 November, and on 1 and 8 December 2025. After being interrogated for over 15 hours, he was initially granted administrative bail, which he fully complied with. However, upon his return to the commission on 2 December 2025, the EFCC allegedly amended and revoked the bail, continuing to detain him.

Elhassan maintained that Malami is being investigated over alleged Abacha loot mismanagement, not terrorism as suggested by the commission. He emphasized that detaining a person beyond 24 hours without court approval violates the Nigerian Constitution.

“We are therefore seeking court intervention to end his unlawful and unconstitutional detention. It is irrational to continue to detain a person who has obeyed all invitations and fully cooperated with investigators,” Elhassan said.

Malami remains in EFCC custody, reportedly over investigations involving 46 bank accounts and alleged abuse of office.