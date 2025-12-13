EFCC: Malami rejects ownership of 46 bank accounts, link with Abacha loot

Malami

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has rejected the allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of operating 46 unlawful bank accounts.

According to his media aide, Bello Doka, Malami has no link with the loot of the late dictator Gen. Sani Abacha or has a hand in any financial misconduct as alleged by the EFCC.

Doka maintained that the former minister has only six bank accounts to his name which are known to the commission and anyone close to him.

“The EFCC knows his six bank accounts that are to his name; the allegations of operating six unlawful forty-six bank accounts are ridiculous and baseless, and for the record, the former minister has no hand in Abacha loot or any other recovery,” Doka said.

He noted that the commission did not officially notify the ex-minister of the allegations of operating the alleged 46 bank accounts when he was invited for questioning.

Bello challenged the EFCC to publish at least 23 accounts out of the so-called 46, representing 50 per cent of the alleged bank accounts.

He further said the commission should, as a matter of transparency and justice, disclaim or withdraw the allegations of 46 bank accounts, adding that media engagements on the issue by the commission are insufficient to prove their allegations.

He noted that Malami would continue to cooperate with investigators, while thanking his followers for their support.