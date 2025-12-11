ECOWAS moves to cut air travel cost in Nigeria, others

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Economic community of West African States has approved major changes aimed at reducing the high cost of flying within Nigeria and the entire West Africa region.

In a statement yesterday, the Commission said Heads of State and Government had, at their December 2024 summit in Abuja, adopted a measure that will remove taxes applied to air transport and reduce passenger and security charges by 25 per cent from January 1, 2026.

ECOWAS said the move followed years of slow growth in the region’s aviation sector due to excessive taxes, charges and fees that limit travel demand and weaken investment in airport infrastructure.

It noted that studies by ECOWAS, the African Union, AFRAA and IATA show West Africa remains one of the most expensive regions to fly, with passengers sometimes paying up to 66 separate charges while airlines face more than 100 fees.

The Commission warned that the high cost of air travel discourages movement, slows tourism, affects trade and undermines its free movement agenda.

According to the statement, adopting the Supplementary Act on Aviation Charges, Taxes and Fees will help tackle these structural issues and align the region with international aviation standards.

The reform is expected to bring benefits such as lower ticket prices, increased passenger traffic, stronger airlines, better airport activity and more economic opportunities for communities.

ECOWAS said member states must amend their national laws and policies to ensure full implementation, while airlines are expected to pass on the reductions to travellers.

It added that the Commission will track compliance through a new Regional Air Transport Economic Oversight Mechanism and support other initiatives such as joint maintenance facilities and harmonised safety standards.

According to the statement, “The Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), at their Summit held in December 2024 in Abuja, adopted a landmark measure aimed at lowering the cost of air travel across the region.

“From 1 January 2026, all ECOWAS Member States will remove taxes applied to air transport and reduce passenger and security charges by 25 percent. This decision comes against the backdrop of years of stunted growth in the region’s air transport sector, largely due to excessive taxes, charges and, in some instances, fees, which together suppress travel demand.

“This situation has limited governments’ ability to mobilise adequate revenue for investment in airport infrastructure and services, thereby reducing the sector’s attractiveness as a driver of economic development.

“The new policy aligns with the principles of the Inter- national Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Chicago Convention, which promote fair, transparent and non-discriminatory aviation practices worldwide. It is also designed to enhance the competitiveness of West African airlines, strengthen airports and stimulate investment in aviation infrastructure.

“The expected benefits of the reform are substantial. Ticket prices could fall by as much as 40 percent, making air travel accessible to a broader segment of the population. Airlines are expected to carry more passengers, while airports and surrounding communities will benefit from increased traffic and economic activity.

“Tourism and business travel are projected to expand, while governments are expected, in the long term, to generate increased revenue from a stronger and more dynamic air transport sector”.