ECOWAS leaders seek action against threats to democracy, rule of law

West African leaders have called for collective action by all member States to contain the prevailing threats to democracy and the rule of law in the sub-region.

They made their positions known in Abuja during a ceremony organised by the ECOWAS Parliament to mark its 25th anniversary, stressing that the sub-region would not survive the prevailing threats.

Julius Bio, Sierra Leone’s President and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, noted that ECOWAS had consistently supported past peace-building efforts, regional cooperation, security, migration, and human rights.

He said that Sierra Leone was a major beneficiary of the transformative impact of such past efforts by both the ECOWAS Commission and Parliament.

According to him, member states must rise up and take drastic action by fighting tooth and nail to arrest the current threats to democracy in the sub-region.

“The challenges before us demand an ECOWAS Parliament to raise a voice and give managerial accommodation. Together, let us reaffirm the commitments our people have made so far and the opportunities that remain.

“ECOWAS Parliament has consistently demonstrated that collaboration is not just desirable, it is indispensable for the progress and stability of our nation.

“As we mark this important milestone, let us also renew our resolve to build on the achievements of the past 25 years,” Bio, represented by his Foreign Minister, Timothy Kabba, said.

Dr Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS commission, urged the Parliament to commit itself to the fight for the survival of democracy in the sub-region.

He stated that, after 25 years of existence, the parliament should look forward to a golden jubilee in which democracy, the rule of law, and human rights are the norms in West Africa rather than tribulations.

“The silver jubilee of ECOWAS Parliament is coming at a time when we are celebrating ECOWAS’ golden Jubilee as a community.

“As we celebrate this silver jubilee, let us take stock of our achievements and progress, as well as our challenges and opportunities into the future.

“We must therefore fight for democratic space, human rights and rule of law if we want our democracy to survive,” he said.

The Speaker of the parliament, Mémounatou Ibrahima, said that after 25 years, it was mature and must reflect on past milestones, and undertake a clear introspection on contemporary challenges toward a renewed future ambition.

“Our mediation missions in member states experiencing political tensions remind us that peace is not merely the absence of conflict.

“Peace rests fundamentally on just, credible, and inclusive institutions,” she added.

Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Nigeria, said that democracy, though challenged, remained the most reliable foundation for sustainable development and peaceful coexistence.

According to him, the parliament plays a critical role in protecting democracy and inclusivity by supporting peaceful electoral processes across the sub-region.

Jonathan decried the violent extremism in West Africa and solicited coordinated regional responses in which the Parliament serves as a convener of dialogue and oversight to strengthen collective security in the region.

“The future of our region will not survive in your free will. You must strive to strengthen the foundations of democracy in the sub-region.

“Our region must remain firm against unconstitutional treaties or governments.

“In an era where democracy faces new threats, your role in promoting credible elections, good governance, and a peaceful resolution of disputes is more critical than ever.

“Let the Parliament be the strong voice for political stabilisation and for the principles enshrined in our ECOWAS protocols,” he said.

Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, former Nigerian Vice President, said the sub-region was going through tumultuous times and called for a stronger, more integrated, peaceful, and collaborative approach to address them.

“As our region navigates complex security, economic, and political challenges, the role of this Parliament becomes even more interesting and complicated,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the parliament’s 25th anniversary coincides with its ongoing two-week 2025 Extraordinary Session, which began on Monday.

Vanguard News