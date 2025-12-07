ECOWAS deploys troops to Benin to uphold constitutional order

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

In response to the recent attempted military takeover in the Republic of Benin, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered the immediate deployment of its Standby Force to the country.

A statement released on Sunday by the ECOWAS Commission said the action aligns with the provisions of the 1999 Protocol on Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping, and Security.

The deployment, approved after consultations among ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, will include troops from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ghana.

The regional force is mandated to support the Benin government and the Republican Army in safeguarding constitutional order and maintaining the country’s territorial integrity. ECOWAS emphasized that the move aims to stabilize the situation, prevent further disruption, and ensure the preservation of democratic governance.

According to the statement, “Pursuant to the provisions of relevant ECOWAS instruments, in particular Article 25(e) of the 1999 Protocol Relating to the Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security, and after consultation among members of the Mediation and Security Council at the level of Heads of State and Government, the Chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government has ordered the deployment of elements of the ECOWAS Standby Force to the Republic of Benin with immediate effect. The Regional Force shall be made up of troops from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Sierra Leone, Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, and Republic of Ghana. The Force shall support the Government and the Republican Army of Benin to preserve constitutional order and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Benin.”