ECOWAS declares state of emergency in West Africa after wave of coups

The Economic Community of West African States has declared a state of emergency across the region following a surge in coups, attempted coups and escalating insecurity.

ECOWAS Commission President, Omar Touray, announced the decision on Tuesday at the 55th Session of the Mediation and Security Council in Abuja.

According to him, West Africa now faces an “average high-risk” security rating, citing recent military interventions in Guinea-Bissau and Benin, stalled political transitions in Guinea, growing electoral exclusion, and the expanding reach of terrorists and criminal networks. He also said elections have increasingly become triggers for instability, while geopolitical pressures continue to strain regional cohesion.

He said, “Events of the last few weeks have shown the imperative of serious introspection on the future of our democracy and the urgent need to invest in the security of our community.

“As you would have seen in the memoranda before you, the country-by-country analyses of our member states show different risk levels across our community, from high to medium, with an average of high risk, thereby demanding immediate and concerted action.

“The risk factors are the persistence of military interventions (Guinea-Bissau and the Republic of Benin just days ago); non-compliance with transition norms in Guinea, where we face a military leader turning civilian; growing erosion of electoral inclusivity across multiple states; expanding influence of terrorists, armed groups and criminal networks; and increasing geopolitical pressures affecting member states’ diplomacy and cohesion.

Touray urged more frequent meetings of the Mediation and Security Council and stressed the need to pool resources to combat terrorism, banditry and cross-border crime.

Despite the challenges, he reaffirmed ECOWAS’s commitment to its citizens.

He said, “Let me assure our community citizens that we will not rest on our oars. We will continue to work harder to promote a peaceful, stable and stronger region for the overall benefit of Community citizens.”