Ebonyi community raises alarm over missing man banished after kingship dispute

…Friend says candidate for village throne fled after deadly attack, remains missing

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Residents of Umugbo, one of the newly created autonomous communities in Ebonyi State, have raised concern over the whereabouts of a middle-aged man, Eze Tochukwu Gideon, who reportedly fled the community earlier this year following a violent attack linked to a kingship succession dispute.

According to community sources, Gideon — who was initially selected by his kindred as the rightful heir to the traditional stool — was later rejected by villagers over allegations concerning his private life. He was subsequently banished from the community.

A close friend, Uchenna Okeke, disclosed in a press statement titled “Lost But Not Found” that Gideon fled Umugbo on February 3, 2025, after narrowly escaping an attack by suspected armed men who stormed his family compound.

Parents, Companion Killed in Attack

Okeke said the attackers, suspected to be cultists or unknown gunmen, killed Gideon’s parents and a male companion identified as Chinonso during the incident.

“He barely managed to escape because he was the clear target,” Okeke said. “Since that night, no one has seen or heard from him. We do not know if he is alive or dead.”

Kingship Dispute at the Centre of Crisis

Okeke explained that Gideon had been selected to ascend the traditional throne of Umugbo community but faced strong opposition from some villagers, who insisted he was unfit to rule.

“The community rejected him outright and he was repeatedly threatened,” Okeke said, adding that the dispute escalated despite several warnings and internal disagreements within the village.

Declared Missing

Okeke said the events left Gideon unable to seek help from authorities, noting that fear of further attacks forced him into hiding.

“Right now, the armed groups that attacked him are still hunting for him,” he said. “His safety is uncertain, and his whereabouts remain completely unknown.”

He appealed to relevant authorities and human rights organisations to investigate the attack and help establish Gideon’s fate.

The Ebonyi State Police Command had yet to issue an official comment on the matter as of press time.