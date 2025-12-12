Don’t use secrets to harm the Church, pope tells spies

Pope Leo XIV Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Pope Leo XIV on Friday urged spy agencies around the world not to use confidential information as a weapon, including against the Catholic Church.

The pontiff did not name any specific countries, but it is not uncommon for states to base anti-Catholic repression, including the confiscation of property or expulsion of religious figures, on information gleaned from intelligence agencies.

“We must exercise rigorous vigilance to prevent confidential information from being used to intimidate, manipulate, blackmail, or discredit,” the first pope from the United States said during an audience at the Vatican with Italian intelligence agents.

“This also applies to the Church. Indeed, in several countries, the Church is a victim of intelligence agencies that act with malicious intent and repress its freedom,” he said.

In an era of ever-more powerful technology, the pope said it was “necessary to set limits, based on respect for human dignity, and to remain vigilant against the temptations to which your position exposes you”.

“Ensure that… the protection of national security constantly guarantees the rights of individuals, their private and family life, their freedom of conscience and information, as well as their right to a fair trial,” he added.

The pope was speaking at an audience marking 100 years since the foundation of Italy’s intelligence service.