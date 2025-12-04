Don’t escort VIPs in mufti, Force Headquarters warns; deploys Special Squads to airports

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By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Force Headquarters has intensified its clampdown on illegal VIP protection duties, issuing a fresh directive warning police officers against escorting Very Important Persons (VIPs) in mufti or uniform without authorization. The police leadership described the act as illegal and a clear violation of standing orders.

The warning was contained in a wireless message dispatched by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Protection, Force Headquarters, Abuja (AIG PROTECT FHQ), to all Police Protection Units nationwide.

The signal, referenced CB: 4001/DOPS/SPU/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.20, reiterated the Inspector General of Police’s earlier directive withdrawing personnel from unauthorized VIP escorts and banning officers from such duties in plain clothes.

“It has been observed that men still follow VIPs in mufti in disregard to this order. Officers and men are to desist henceforth as anybody caught will be dealt with accordingly,” the message warned.

The signal was copied to all Zonal and State Police Commands, the FCT Command, and various Police Formations and Special Units, with instructions to acknowledge receipt and treat the directive as urgent and important.

To enforce compliance, the Force Headquarters has reportedly deployed special intelligence and provost teams to airports across the country. These teams are tasked with arresting officers found escorting VIPs in mufti in violation of the standing order.

The crackdown aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s earlier directive aimed at enhancing national security. The President had ordered the withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs, directing that they be reassigned to core policing functions as the country battles rising insecurity, including kidnappings and community attacks.

VIPs requiring protection, according to the Presidential directive, are advised to request armed security personnel from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as an alternative.