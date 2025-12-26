Diogo Jota’s sons set to join mascots for Liverpool vs Wolves

Diogo Jota

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Diogo Jota’s two sons, Dinis and Duarte, will accompany the matchday mascots on the pitch before kickoff when the late forward’s former clubs Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers meet at Anfield on Saturday.

The fixture is the first time the two teams have met in the Premier League since the unfortunate demise of the Portugal international alongside his brother Andre Silva, in a car crash in the Spanish province of Zamora in July.

Writing in his programme notes for Liverpool’s final home fixture of 2025, boss Arne Slot said: “Reflecting on everything that has happened over the last 12 months ignites a rollercoaster of emotions, but it is normal at this time of year to look back to everything that has happened.

“Doing so leads me to think especially of the family of Diogo Jota on what will be their first Christmas without him. It is not my place to tell them where they should look for comfort – if that is even possible – but I can only hope that the feeling of love and affection that Diogo still generates brings them some solace.

“The sense of loss will be particularly strong on Saturday, of course, as it will be the first time that Diogo’s two English teams will meet since his tragic passing. Like us, Wolves were clearly very affected by the loss of such a special player and person so my thoughts continue to be with them also.”

Jota scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for Liverpool, helping them win the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022 and the Premier League title last season. Following his death, Liverpool permanently retired his No. 20 jersey number, having played for five seasons in Merseyside.

The forward joined Wolves on an initial season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid in 2017 and went on to score 44 goals in 131 appearances.

Jota also scored 14 goals in 49 appearances for Portugal and won two UEFA Nations League titles.