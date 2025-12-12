Dickson mourns Ewhrudjakpo: “A painful, irreplaceable loss”

Dickson

…calls late deputy governor his best mentee

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, has described the death of the state’s Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as a painful and devastating loss, saying the late deputy governor was the best of his political mentees.

In a statement on Friday, Dickson said Thursday, December 11 — the day Ewhrudjakpo died — would remain one of the saddest days of his life.

He recalled that he was preparing to participate in the screening of ambassadorial nominees as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs when he received a distress call about Ewhrudjakpo’s medical emergency.

“I spoke with his aides and the doctors, then left abruptly and came home to monitor the situation until my worst fears were confirmed,” he said.

Dickson stated that he had been “saddened and heartbroken” since the confirmation of the deputy governor’s death. “We have lost a most selfless, dedicated, honest and loyal public servant. I have personally lost a dependable and principled mentee.”

He described Ewhrudjakpo as a rare blend of competence, intellect, loyalty and selflessness — qualities he said remained consistent throughout their decades-long relationship.

Dickson said Ewhrudjakpo distinguished himself even in difficult times, embodying the principles he had learned through years of mentorship. “He lived a simple life with profound impact. He was irreplaceable, formidable in intellect and learning, emotionally stable, mature and principled.”

Tracing their relationship, Dickson said he first met Ewhrudjakpo in the 1990s when he was a young union activist. Their bond strengthened when Dickson became Attorney General and appointed him Personal Assistant, later elevating him to Senior Legislative Aide during his time in the House of Representatives.

Upon becoming governor, Dickson appointed him Commissioner for Works, a position he held for eight years, overseeing major infrastructure projects across the state, even during economic recession. Dickson later supported his election to the Senate and subsequently his nomination as Deputy Governor under Governor Douye Diri.

“As Deputy Governor, he remained dutiful and loyal,” Dickson said, recalling how Ewhrudjakpo stayed steadfast even at personal cost. “When he was made, unfortunately, to choose between his office and his loyalty, respect and gratitude to me, he chose the latter… He served dutifully without complaining.”

He added that Ewhrudjakpo’s open-door policy and commitment to service touched many lives. “There is no one who did not feel the impact of his service… He listened to wise counsel and advice, which I was always available to give.”

Dickson said the void left by the late deputy governor would be difficult to fill. “No one is more affected by this sudden loss than I am, apart from his immediate family. He followed strictly the creed I teach all my mentees: service to man is service to God, with ourselves the least.”

While expressing devastation over the untimely death, he urged reflection on Ewhrudjakpo’s legacy of honesty, loyalty and selfless service. “He will be sorely missed. I do not believe I can find any replacement for Dr. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.”

He extended condolences to the deceased’s wife and children—recalling that his son was named after him—and to the Ofoni community, Bayelsa West Senatorial District, the Catholic Church, his associates, and the government and people of Bayelsa State.

Dickson noted that the outpouring of calls and visits since the tragedy demonstrated the deputy governor’s impactful life.

“The family, in consultation with the government, will announce the funeral arrangements. I urge everyone to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for fortitude for his family and all of us to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.