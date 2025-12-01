DHQ clarifies border misunderstanding in Jibia

**Announces Stronger Cross-Border Security Measures

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has provided a detailed explanation of the recent border incident involving local vigilante members and Nigerien troops in Mazanya community, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The clarification follows public concern over the 29 November 2025 encounter, which occurred at about 3:00 pm when Vigilantes misunderstood the presence of Nigerian soldiers in a community in Katsina state.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said on Monday night that the clarification became necessary to dispel misinformation, reassure citizens, and reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful coexistence with neighbouring countries.

According to the DHQ, “a convoy of four gun trucks and a Toyota Jeep transporting Nigerien military officers had crossed into Mazanya to fetch water—an activity described as a long-standing routine for the troops.

“However, the unusually large convoy size reportedly prompted alarm among local vigilante members, who misinterpreted the movement as a possible threat and opened fire.

General Onoja said Nigerian security authorities quickly intervened, engaging in dialogue with the Nigerien commander.

“The situation was resolved without escalation, and the Nigerien troops were allowed to complete their water-fetching mission before returning to their territory.

“The Nigerien commander stressed the need for prior communication before similar operations in the future, especially when large formations or senior officers are involved.

In response, the DHQ convened a Joint Border Security Meeting on 1 December 2025 to strengthen liaison arrangements and prevent future misunderstandings.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to deeper cooperation on shared security challenges, including terrorism, smuggling, illegal migration, and other transborder crimes.

The Defence Headquarters assured the public that the incident has been fully addressed and that new communication protocols are being implemented to avoid recurrence.

Residents of Mazanya and other border communities were urged to remain calm and continue their daily activities without fear.

General Onoja reiterated Nigeria’s strong strategic and cultural ties with the Republic of Niger, emphasizing that both nations remain united in maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of civilians along their shared border.