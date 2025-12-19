Detty December: People are investing more in concerts — Odunfa Damilare, Entertainment Executive

From street jams to mega concerts, Detty December has grown into one of Africa’s most anticipated entertainment seasons.

Odunfa Damilare, CEO BOSS CITY iNC who has been in the entertainment industry since 2015 speaks with Patrick Igwe on how the Lagos nightlife has evolved, what it means for artistes, and the work that goes on behind the scenes to deliver unforgettable experiences.

You’ve been in the entertainment industry since 2015. From your perspective, how would you describe the Detty December nightlife and how have things evolved over the years?

Over the years, many new ideas have emerged, away from the traditional carnivals. We have metamorphosed from street jams to proper concerts and rave parties, encompassing all genres of music sharing one stage.

So how would you describe the Detty December nightlife?

In one word, exceptional… especially in Lagos. There’s a lot of anticipation and so many options to choose from. December in Lagos has become a cultural destination. If you’re not in Lagos in December, I do not know where else you could be.

How does Detty December affect artistes, both positively and negatively, from a management point of view?

Ninety per cent of the effect of Detty December is positive on an artiste’s career growth. It’s that time of the year when they get to physically interact with their fans through back-to-back performances and build a bond.

The only negative is fatigue, which can also be managed. All they need is to get enough rest and take convenient travel means. They can even take naps in transit.

Sounds like you’ve had personal experience with this.

Sure. Most Decembers are like that. We plan for our own events and also other people’s events where we’re booked for production, as well as hostings for artistes and DJs I manage.

I spend about 70 per cent of my Decembers on the road.

As someone deeply involved in event production and promotion, what goes into hosting a successful Detty December event behind the scenes?

It’s a lot — a whole lot of planning and preparation. Choosing your demography, location, getting approvals, sponsors, selecting artistes, hypemen and DJs, setup conceptualisation, logistics, security and safety.

A whole lot goes into putting a proper Detty December event together. It’s not something you just wake up and decide to do. You must be ready financially, physically and psychologically.

How can entertainment companies better position themselves to benefit from Detty December?

The whole point is to create a memorable experience that people look forward to. The best way to benefit from that is to get support from brands by creating mutually beneficial partnerships that encourage them to sponsor events, because the cost of setup is too enormous to depend solely on revenue from the audience.

Another aspect is establishing good relationships with DJs, artistes and hypemen to support the work by not charging over-the-board performance fees.

Basically, we rely on brand activations, sponsorships and partnerships to ensure standard events

Finally, from your perspective, how would you describe this year’s Detty December nightlife so far compared to previous years?

I’ll say “eventful.” The standards keep getting better. More quality events are popping up with creative setups. People are investing more in concerts, and audiences now have numerous options to choose from, unlike before.

It keeps getting better, and the government is more prepared in terms of traffic control compared to previous years. Every year gets better. Entertainment is a creative field: there’s no limit to what can be achieved. There’s always room for more, and we are ready to do more.