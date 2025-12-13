Detty December: Go home, see your aged parents and siblings – Noble Igwe tells Nigerians

Media personality and fashion entrepreneur Noble Igwe has urged Nigerians to look beyond the parties and luxury that often define Detty December and focus instead on reconnecting with family.

In a message, Igwe encouraged people to return home during the Christmas season to spend quality time with their parents, siblings, and loved ones, stressing that memories matter more than money.

In a tweet, Igwe said, “Go home, see your aged parents, see your siblings and spend time with loved ones during Christmas. It does not matter how much you earn, do it when you can and do it for the memories. Nothing is promised.”

Go home , see your aged parents , see your siblings and spend time with loved ones during Christmas.

it does not matter how much you earn, do it when you can and do it for the memories.

Noting is promised. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) December 11, 2025

His words come at a time when December in Nigeria is increasingly associated with concerts, travel, nightlife, and social media displays of wealth.

Igwe’s message serves as a reminder that amid the celebrations, family bonds and shared moments remain priceless — and time, once lost, cannot be bought.

The advice has resonated with many Nigerians online, especially those in the diaspora and major cities, who often struggle to balance work, cost of travel, and festive excitement with the need to reconnect with home during the holidays.