Detty December a career booster for artistes – Odunfa Damilare, Entertainment Executive

Detty December remains one of the most impactful periods for artistes in Nigeria, offering visibility, fan engagement and career growth through a packed calendar of performances across Lagos and other major cities.

Odunfa Damilare, CEO of BOSS CITY iNC, says the festive season delivers overwhelmingly positive outcomes for artistes, with back-to-back shows allowing them to connect physically with fans and strengthen loyalty. From a management perspective, he estimates that up to 90 per cent of the impact on an artiste’s career is beneficial.

“The only real downside is fatigue,” he explained. “But that can be managed with proper rest, planning and convenient travel arrangements.”

Beyond performances, Damilare highlighted the extensive work behind hosting successful Detty December events, including securing approvals, sponsors, artistes, DJs, logistics, safety and security.

He stressed that entertainment companies must rely on brand partnerships and sponsorships to manage the enormous cost of production rather than audience revenue alone.

As standards continue to rise, he noted that audiences now enjoy more options than ever before, while promoters are investing heavily in creative setups and memorable experiences.

“Every year gets better,” he said. “Entertainment is a creative field with no limits, and there is always room to do more.”