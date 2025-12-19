Delta: Police nab woman for allegedly selling her baby

The Police Command in Delta has arrested a female suspect over alleged selling of her two-months-old baby in the state.

Spokesman for the command, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Warri.

Edafe said that the suspect, who was the mother of the infant, allegedly staged the abduction of the baby.

He said that the incident occurred on Monday within the Ekpan Link Road in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe explained that shortly after the incident, the suspect reported the matter at the Ekpan Police Division.

“The suspect, one Rita Ughale, reported at the Ekpan Police Division that her two-month-old baby was snatched from her during a robbery incident while transiting in a tricycle.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ekpan Division, CSP Labe Joseph, immediately mobilised operatives of the division and coordinated a swift search and rescue operation,” he said.

Edafe said that the inconsistencies and suspicious conduct observed in the suspect’s narrative during investigation prompted further interrogation.

According to Edafe, upon further interrogation, the suspect subsequently confessed that the incident was stage-managed.

The police spokesman said that the suspect disclosed that she sold her baby to a couple at the cost of N1.5 million

He said that the buyers were arrested and the infant successfully rescued.

Edafe added that the suspects were currently in the police custody while investigation continues.

He also said that the command had intensified efforts to arrest other accomplices for prosecution. (NAN)